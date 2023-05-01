Creating an eco-friendly city: Colorado Springs plants five trees in honor of Arbor Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Colorado Springs is planting trees to increase oxygen and shade in the city. There are currently about 400-thousand trees in the city of Colorado Springs. The city is responsible for the upkeep of a little more than a third of them. Now the Forester Department in the city is looking to increase that number to create a more eco-friendly environment.

'Arbor Day' is an opportunity to celebrate the role of trees on our quality of life. Colorado springs was deemed a "Tree city" 46 years ago. But the mayor says the work to get that title started when the city was founded in the 1800s.

“William palmer personally saw to plant 600 cottonwood in over the first couple of years in Colorado Springs, and over 10,000 total trees,” said Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs.

On Monday, May 1 the city planted five more trees in oak valley ranch park in north Colorado Springs.

"Our canopy cover has grown about 17 percent of the space here for the city, and it means a lot in terms of shade, a set of qualities, filtration of dusk and pollutants, wild life habitat and even some fruit trees along the way too,” said Dennis Will, City Forester for Public Works in Colorado Springs.

The website "Tree Equity Score" is run by an organization that tracks where trees are planted all across the country.

You can see that south of Colorado Springs out in the county, the ‘Tree Equity Score' is lower.

The City of Colorado Springs has recently focused its efforts to help increase the number trees towards the desert eastern plains of Colorado Springs.

"As you look over the city of Colorado Springs that's all you can see is tons and tons of trees. We have created that habitat and maintain that habitat and we are all healthier because of it,” added Mayor Suthers.

The City of Colorado Springs plans to plant 50 trees in 2023.

"We have been tree planting for about a month now. Some of them have been along cascade, some of them will be here, we have some tribute trees, that people have donated money for tributes for their families that we are planting in other parks,” added Will.

According to the Forestry Department, the best time to plant a tree in Colorado Springs is during spring or fall time.