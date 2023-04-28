Skip to Content
Published 7:48 AM

Cold and windy Friday. Warmer this weekend.

A chilly end to the work week, but warmer temperatures return this weekend. 

TODAY: Decreasing cloud cover this afternoon, but a brisk north wind will continue. Chilly today with highs in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with Saturday morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: As high pressure builds across the region will see warmer temperatures through the middle of next week. Expect highs in the upper-60s and low-70s Saturday and Sunday. Starting Monday we'll see an uptick in afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances... with highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

