Construction beginning on commercial lots near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A vacant lot near North Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. will soon be re-molded. The plan is to bring in four new commercial lots that will be available for rent space.

According to the owner of the property, the 10-acre piece of land has become a recent hub for the homeless community. He believes that the construction of these four new commercial buildings will help tighten up the area and keep it safe for residents.

"If you look over there we are cleaning it up right now, you can see the dump truck with the bobcat," said Mike Turley, Owner of the property.

Turley says for the past five years, his location has been used as a dump site.

"We are redeveloping it because it's just raw land, and as I mentioned it's being trashed," Turley said.

The new city project known as "The Crossing at Palmer Park" plans to remodel the 10-acre space by bringing in future developments.

"Everything is very high leveled. It's mostly just to lay out how the site will potentially look in the future," said Allison Stocker, Planner II of the City of Colorado Springs.

Currently, the city's outline includes potential building structure locations, parking lot locations, and driving sites.

"We are subdividing this into commercial lots of which one will be for a hotel, similar to a Holiday Inn Express. One of those four-story large ones that you see on the road," added Turley.

According to Turley, another possibility for one of the lots will be a storage unit.

"The concept plan at this time is a very high leveled look at what the site might look like in the future," said Stocker.

Currently, there is a petition going around asking to stop the development.

This comes after some neighbors near the area expressed their concerns on social media, mentioning the new development will bring more traffic and noise to the neighborhoods.

For all those who would like more information about this project. You are encouraged to reach out to the city and ask for Allison Stocker, who can provide more information about the project.