Video: Dashcam footage shows multi-vehicle crash on I-25 and Bijou, one driver cited

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released more information surrounding the events that lead up to a three-car crash pile-up on northbound I-25 at Exit 142 Bijou Street, Tuesday, April 11.

According to CSPD, a white Envoy was headed northbound along I-25 at Bijou and overcorrected, hitting another vehicle. That caused the Envoy to hit a third vehicle.

CSPD said two people were taken to the hospital, but sustained no serious injuries.

KRDO obtained dashcam footage showing the entire crash. In the video, the Envoy is seen in the far left lane, overcorrecting, and swerving back into traffic - narrowly missing a semi-truck.

The driver of the Envoy was cited for an improper lane change. According to CSPD, drugs and alcohol aren't suspected to be involved.