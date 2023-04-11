I-25 Northbound road closed due to a crash at Exit 142-Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers to use alternative routes on Exit 142 Bijou Street due to road closures following a crash:

#I25 northbound: Two left lanes closed due to a crash at Exit 142 - Bijou Street. https://t.co/srFNSJUePk — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 11, 2023

Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) arrived on the scene of a roll-over traffic accident on the Northbound on-ramp.

Both left lanes are closed along with the Northbound on-ramp and CSFD is warning drivers ahead that crew members are working in the area:

CSFD units on scene of a roll over traffic accident. Northbound on-ramp at Bijou closed. Watch out for crew working in the area.#rollovertrafficaccident#CSFD pic.twitter.com/ykSekiSj5H — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 11, 2023

Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) say they are still issuing updates regarding the accident but CSPD says there are 5 or 6 possible vehicles involved.

One vehicle rolled over and obstructed the off-ramp to Bijou.

Two people are possibly injured and were transported to the hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities with CSPD.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.