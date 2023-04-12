Rampart Fire Day 2: Smoke visible all day as crews continue battling fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rampart Fire is still 20 acres and 0% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the US Forest Service.

Crews had their morning briefing around 7 a.m. and got their assignments for the day. The fire is split into two halves and crews are mostly working on putting out hotspots Wednesday.

(KRDO)

Due to the heavy fuels and dense trees burning, officials said smoke will be visible for most of the day Wednesday.

With Red Flag warnings in place Wednesday afternoon fire officials said they are keeping a close eye on the fire.

There are no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders in place.