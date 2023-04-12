Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 12:13 PM
Published 11:59 AM

Rampart Fire Day 2: Smoke visible all day as crews continue battling fire

April 12, 2023
KRDO
April 12, 2023

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rampart Fire is still 20 acres and 0% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the US Forest Service.

Crews had their morning briefing around 7 a.m. and got their assignments for the day. The fire is split into two halves and crews are mostly working on putting out hotspots Wednesday.

(KRDO)

Due to the heavy fuels and dense trees burning, officials said smoke will be visible for most of the day Wednesday.

With Red Flag warnings in place Wednesday afternoon fire officials said they are keeping a close eye on the fire.

There are no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders in place.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content