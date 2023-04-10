Homicide victim found near railroad tracks in Fountain identified, police seek help identifying suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man's body was found near the railroad tracks in Fountain on Sunday and the Fountain Police Department now says they are investigating his death as a homicide.

The man's body was found by a BNSF Railway employee near the train tracks along Highway 85/87 Sunday morning and once medical personnel arrived, it was determined the person was deceased.

Fountain Police said Monday that the deceased person has been identified as 31-year-old Christian Cook. An autopsy was completed Monday by the El Paso County Coroner and the death was ruled a homicide.

Fountain Police said they need the public's help identifying a suspect.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no further information will be released at the time, Fountain Police said.

Anyone with information or who may be a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at (719) 382-6918.