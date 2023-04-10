New findings in the arrest report from the Howard couple who was brutally murdered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Chilling details are emerging about the brutal murder of an elderly couple in Fremont County. Arrest records reveal that weeks before the killings, the couple complained about the man who is now charged with murdering them.

The coroner believes 83-year-old Carl Cooper and his 75-year-old wife Susan Cooper were beaten to death with a stoker amongst other fireplace tools.

We're now learning the Cooper's complained about issues they had with their neighbor, 42-year-old Eric Escobedo, just weeks before the brutal murder.

Back in December, Fremont County deputies were dispatched to a house fire in Howard.

Shortly after they arrived, they discovered the bodies of 83-year-old Carl Cooper and his 75-year-old wife Susan in a nearby home.

"[He] appeared to be having some sort of psychotic break. He was disheveled," said Fremont County Sheriff, Allen Cooper. "Almost immediately, Mr. Escobedo became a suspect in those homicides."

Deputies took Eric Escobedo to a medical clinic is Salida for fire-related injuries. Other investigators stayed on scene and began to ask neighbors questions.

Arrest records reveal several neighbors, including the Cooper's, had complained about Escobedo's behavior.

The affidavit says complaints to the Homeowner's Association were filed just six weeks before the murders.

The complaints centered around property damage from neighbors alleging Escobedo wasn't being held accountable for.

When deputies got Escobedo's DNA while he was being treated in Salida, it came back 60 days later as a match to the DNA discovered in the Cooper's home.

"They turned this DNA testing around faster than I've ever seen. Historically, DNA takes several months. It can take up to 18 months," said Sheriff Cooper.

The Sheriff's Office arrested Escobedo on two second degree murder charges and two counts of crimes against an "at-risk person."

He is also facing charges for burglary and first degree motor vehicle theft.

Escobedo is currently being held here at the Fremont County jail on a two million cash-only bond.