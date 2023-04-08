Meal deals in Colorado Springs for Easter Sunday grocery shopping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the Easter Sunday holiday on everyone's minds, some may be doing their last minute grocery shopping Saturday.

With inflation at the top of families concerns, budgets are tight right now. But some local grocery stores have reduced prices on several meal ideas to make your Easter breakfast and dinner delicious and affordable.

If you're a Safeway or Albertsons shopper, to feed a family of 6 they put together a dinner idea that costs under $50. It includes an 8 lb. spiral ham, potatoes, vegetables, a dinner roll, butter and dessert.

Another grocer in the area, Natural Grocers, put together a pasta meal deal to feed a family of 4 for $12, a burger meal for 4 for $13, and a chicken meal deal for 4 for $14. This way, families have a variety of options depending on everyone's preference.

However, Easter Sunday is one of the biggest brunch holidays of the year, and grocers know that.

At Safeway, key breakfast foods have been reduced in price. Such as bacon, pastries, fresh berries, pancake mix and orange juice.

Natural Grocers also has a french toast brunch deal for the month of April to feed a family of 4 for $17.

The best ways to take advantage of deals and reduced prices is to check around your favorite grocery store for sale stickers and tags, as well as ads. Also, check the grocery store's website or app for coupons or ask an employee there to point you in the right direction.

Also, keep in mind a lot of stores are closed or have reduced hours Sunday, so it's best to finish all grocery shopping Saturday.