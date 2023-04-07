Animal shelters across Colorado Springs seeing massive rise in pet surrenders compared to 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An uptick in animal surrenders is creating a serious overcrowding issue for shelters and rescues across the Pikes Peak Region.

It's a trend that's creating stress for people who adopt animals in Colorado Springs.

"What we've seen is about a 45 percent increase in the number of owners who surrender their animals compared to last year," said Duane Adams, President and CEO of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

"Last year we handled 27,000 animals, which is up significantly from anything we've seen within the past 20 years," Adams said.

Adams said nowadays more and more people are calling in, asking to surrender their pets. But they're not really giving a reason as to why they can't keep their animal.

"What we are seeing specifically on dogs is from January to February as a comparison to last year, we've had about 300 more dogs come into our shelter this is than we did the same time last year," added Adams.

Shelters are struggling to keep up with the demand for space. They're now relying on extra help from other organizations like the El Paso County Canine Rescue.

"We are seeing a large influx of dogs that are getting dumped, dogs that are getting abandoned," said Candice Lovato, Foster Coordinator for El Paso County Canine Rescue.

"We are pulling these dogs from kill shelters where they are on the euthanasia list," added Lovato.

Just this month, El Paso County Canine Rescue saved 40 dogs from getting euthanized. The only issue now is finding those furry friends a warm and safe place to stay until they get adopted.

"We need people who can help us bring these pups in and help them just have a stable place for a little while and get the medical care that they need," said Lovato.