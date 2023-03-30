Winds Stay Breezy Overnight

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are possible.

TOMORROW: Cooler temps in the 40's to low 50's with sunny skies. Gusty winds and extreme fire danger will be expected on Friday, although winds are not expected to reach high wind criteria, gusts will still top 35-45 mph at times. Temperatures are a bit cooler, back in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Warm and breezy conditions stay in place through the weekend with highs in the 60's and 70's. Wind gusts of 20-30 MPH are possible both Saturday and Sunday.