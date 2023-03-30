Three Colorado Springs juveniles accused of auto thefts, burglaries, stealing guns and ammunition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a weeks-long investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested three juveniles connected to a string of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.

According to CSPD, a pattern of burglaries and auto thefts began in February. The suspects would steal Kia or Hyundai vehicles and then use them to commit burglaries. Through an investigation, police identified three juveniles as the suspect.

On March 23, CSPD said the same suspects committed a burglary of a firearm store in El Paso County. During that burglary, several guns and a large amount of ammunition were stolen.

Following that burglary, police obtained arrest warrants for all three juveniles.

On March 29, the Colorado Springs Tactical Enforcement Unit and the El Paso County Tactical unit arrested the suspects at their homes.

Each juvenile was charged with six counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft, and one count of theft.

During these arrests, police recovered several firearms.