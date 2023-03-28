Palmer Lake becomes the second municipality in El Paso County to sell recreational marijuana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The town of Palmer Lake is now the second municipality within El Paso County to make the sale of recreational marijuana legal within its town limits.

After being on the ballot four times, voters finally approved the sale of recreational marijuana in the November 2022 election. This gave business owners in the area the green light to change beginning April 1, 2023.

"We've put it to ballot three times in those eight years and finally the people of Palmer Lake decided this was the time and said yes to retail marijuana," said Melissa Woodward, Owner of Alpine Essentials.

The family-owned dispensary is made up of Palmer Lake residents, who have now been in the community for four generations.

"Palmer Lake is a small municipality, we don't have any chain stores, we don't have a grocery store, we don't have a gas station. There is not a huge sales tax revenue beyond our restaurants," added Woodward.

This is why she believes the legalization of recreational marijuana will benefit her town. Woodward believes Palmer Lake's infrastructures and citizens will benefit from the additional sales tax revenue.

"We really want to see the whole town grow from this," said Robert Salvatori, General Manager of Dead Flowers.

Dead Flowers Dispensary has been a key business for the small town for years. Salvatori said they try and bring in revenue from out-of-town customers every chance they get.

"The town of Palmer Lake has limited sales tax resources so this is really going to be a big step for them in helping them improve the town the infrastructure" added Salvatori.

In November, 55% of Palmer Lake voters said yes to the sales of recreational marijuana. While the other 45% were against it or indifferent to it.

"I think that it's an individual choice for everybody whether they use the facility or not," said Dennis Jones, Palmer Lake resident.

Mayor Glant Havenar said although the voters were split, she hopes the residents of Palmer Lake can come together and focus on what really matters.

"We do what's best for Palmer Lake and that we support our new businesses and they will support our public and support the additional tax revenue," said Mayor Glant Havenar.

The start of recreational sales for both stores begins Saturday, April 1.