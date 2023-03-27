District 11 teacher allegedly connected to white-supremacist group now placed on leave

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs District 11 middle school teacher allegedly connected to a white supremacist group has been placed on administrative leave.

Andrew Stutts, a seventh-grade science teacher at North Middle School, was placed on leave Friday, March 24, according to a District 11 Board of Education member. This came one day after KRDO reported on the allegations against Stutts.

The board member confirmed the news with KRDO Monday, saying the board became aware of the allegations Thursday afternoon, and placed Stutts on leave Friday.

Jason Jorgenson, the Vice President of the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education said that while he could not comment on a personnel matter, the board felt that Stutts needed to be placed on leave based on student safety concerns, citing a staff member with accusations of an extremist background.

Jorgenson said he believes the board should be commended for taking the allegations seriously and acting out of an abundance of caution quickly. Jorgenson added he could not disclose if the administrative leave was paid or unpaid.

School Board President Dr. Parth Malpakam told KRDO in an email that Stutts was placed on paid leave.

On July 12, 2022, The Asatru Folk Assembly tweeted out a photo, saying, "Andrew Stutts of Colorado, the newest apprentice Folkbuilder for the Óðinshof District #afa #asatru #asatrufolkassembly."

The Tweet was publicly shared Thursday by Colorado Springs Antifa.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said the Asatru Folk Assembly is the largest Neo-Volkisch hate organization in the United States.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the Asatru Folk Assembly an extremist group, saying the group, "emphasizes white identity, claiming white ethnic Europeans are superior to other races, and proclaims the need to protect the pure white race from extinction."

KRDO was unable to reach Stutts on his work line Thursday, so our team showed up at his other job as a judo instructor at Iron Forged Martial Arts.

There, KRDO asked Stutts in the parking lot of the business if he associated with the group, but he declined to comment.

KRDO then asked Stutts if he had any message to share with parents who might be concerned that their kid's teacher may be a white supremacist, or has white supremacist views, and lastly, if he was a white supremacist.

"I'm a good, good person," Stutts replied. "I think my actions speak for themselves. I have a very, very good, solid record as a citizen."

KRDO did not find any criminal record in Colorado listed under Stutts' name.

When asked again if he was affiliated with the Asatru Folk Assembly, Stutts replied, "No comment," and ended the interview.

A picture and biography of Stutts were on the 'instructors' page on the Iron Forged Martial Arts website on Thursday. He is no longer listed there, as of Monday.

A representative from Iron Forged Martial Arts says the business has also placed Stutts on leave, because of the accusations. The representative says that while Stutts is no longer listed on the website, he has not been fired.

While no crime is being alleged, Colorado Springs School District 11 released the following statement: