Los Angeles Unified School District has reached an agreement in negotiations with workers union

The Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99 have reached a deal following a three-day strike, officials said in a news conference Friday evening.

The union represents about 30,000 Los Angeles school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other student services staff, and was calling for increased wages and better working conditions.

The agreement must be ratified by the union’s bargaining unit and the board of education, the district said in a news release.

It is unclear when each party will vote on the agreement. CNN has reached out to the school district and the union for more information.

The union has “no strike plan for the foreseeable future,” Executive Director Max Arias said during the news conference.

If the agreement is ratified, it would be effective through June 30, 2024, the school district news release said.

Below are the agreed-upon terms as announced by Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho:

Salary increases of: 6% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2021; 7% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2022; 7% ongoing wage increase effective July 1, 2023

$2 per hour increase for all employees effective January 1, 2024

A $1,000 bonus for current employees who were with the district in the 2020-21 school year

The Los Angeles Unified School District minimum wage will be raised to $22.52 an hour

Health benefits for part-time employees assigned to work four or more hours a day, including coverage for their qualified dependents.

Increase hours and compensation for paraprofessionals serving students with special needs.

Invest $3 million in an Education and Professional Development Fund for SEIU members.

Teachers and their union marched in support of the workers’ strike, which lasted from Tuesday until Thursday. Schools in the district, which has 500,000 students and is the second-largest in the United States, reopened Friday.

The United Teachers Los Angeles union is undergoing separate contact negotiations with the district.

