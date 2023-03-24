Rain and Snow showers Friday afternoon and evening

We're tracking scattered rain and snow showers for Friday afternoon and night.

TODAY: We'll see an increase in cloud cover Friday afternoon with scattered rain and snow showers through tonight. Highs today will max out in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with Saturday morning lows in the low to mid-20s.

EXTENDED: We'll see a few more snow showers Saturday with chilly temperatures through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the 30s and 40s. We'll see a gradual warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.