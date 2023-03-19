Importance of spring cleaning for fire prevention as the spring season kicks off Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday is the first day of spring, and with spring comes spring cleaning. It can mean more than just cleaning your house, but it's also important to keep up with trees and bushes on your property.

Spring is the perfect time to get a head start on trimming and yard upkeep before leaves start growing in. Failure to trim trees and bushes that are in close proximity to your home can present a real fire hazard, and lead to unhealthy plants into the early summer months.

A spark can travel far depending on wind and humidity. If it catches onto a branch or limb, it can easily spread to the walls of a home and start a structure fire.

Fire officials say this time of year they worry most about the smaller vegetation, and recommend taking care of that first by moving bushes and plants away from the sides of homes and pruning them back.

Also making sure yard waste, debris, leaves, dead grass, and anything loose on the ground is swept up can prevent fire spread. This composite organic material is called duff, and it's very flammable because it collects and harbors heat.

"Those are the fuels we worry about the most, what we call the light and flashy fuels," Manitou Springs Fire Department Engineer Paramedic Drew Maurer said. "They don't take a whole lot of drought conditions to dry out and carry flames up to a house. So generally start with grasses, small plants, trimming plants off of foundations, out from underneath soffits of houses, because it's those things that bring the embers and fire brands into the soffits of the house and that's what starts the fire."

Fire officials recommend keeping a soil barrier to your home for optimal safety, or to even consider xeriscaping. Which is an aesthetically pleasing way to avoid organic material around your home as you decorate.

"Our rule of thumb is to have mineral soil, bare soil, up to the edge of your house," Maurer said. "Whether you xeriscape that with rocks or stones, some kind of fancy yard work that keeps a barrier between those organic materials and the house are always a benefit to the homeowner."

Fire season is traditionally known as May through November. So now through April is the perfect time to make sure your yard is prepared and minimize your home fire risk.

If you don't want to to the trimming and pruning yourself, city officials recommended calling a landscaper. Many of which can also evaluate your property's fire risk and look into a xeriscape.