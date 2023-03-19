Five Connecticut kids killed in New York car crash

By Celina Tebor, CNN

Five kids were killed and another was injured after their car veered off a road and crashed into a tree early Sunday in the New York metropolitan area, according to authorities.

Those killed ranged in age from 8 to 17, according to a release from the Westchester County Police Department. Four boys and a girl, all from Connecticut, died, the release said.

A 16-year-old boy appeared to have been driving the Nissan Rogue, according to the release. The SUV was traveling on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, about 25 miles northeast of New York City, when it veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The only survivor was a 9-year-old boy, who apparently was in the car’s hatchback area and escaped from the rear of the car, according to Westchester County officials.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by authorities in Westchester County, the release said, and police were working Sunday to notify the family of the children killed.

