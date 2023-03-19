Driver stopped twice for DUI, eventually arrested after driving wrong way in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested and cited for DUI after driving the wrong way in Colorado Springs. She was also stopped just a few hours earlier for DUI, but released, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 3:30 Sunday morning, CSPD said a fire engine saw the driver going the wrong way on N. Academy and tried to stop her by flashing their emergency lights but she kept driving. Then, police saw the car near Fountain and Academy driving at a high rate of speed, still in the wrong direction.

Police said they tried to pull the driver over but she didn't stop, so they started a pursuit with the help of a State Patrol Trooper.

They finally got the woman to stop on S. Academy. Police said they are unsure if there is any property damage related to the driver as her car had physical damage that was unrelated to the pursuit and traffic stop.

She was cited for DUI and reckless driving and was placed on an M1 hold due to her reckless behavior and mental instability, according to CSPD.

Earlier in the night, at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, she was pulled over in reference to a DUI/traffic crash 911 call. She received a negative DUI evaluation at the time and was served and released on a traffic summons.