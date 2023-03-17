Police officer breaks wrist trying to arrest suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An officer fractured their wrist while chasing a suspect on S. Nevada Thursday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The call came in for aggressive panhandlers in the 1700 block of S. Nevada. Once on scene, officers found the suspects, one of whom had a taser.

When police tried to detain the suspect he ran into heavy traffic on Nevada. CSPD said they chased him and one officer tripped on the center median of the road. The officer fractured their wrist.

The suspect was arrested and served with a summons for obstruction and trespassing.