today at 7:50 AM
Published 7:23 AM

Chilly temperatures through the weekend

3-17 HIGHS

Mainly cloudy skies and cold temperatures ahead for your Friday afternoon. 

TODAY: Cold today with highs about twenty degrees below average. Expect the mid-30s around Colorado Springs the and the mid-40s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Some clearing and cold overnight. Lows Saturday will dip into the teens.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and colder than average temperatures through the weekend. We'll continue to see spotty snow showers in the mountains. Warmer temperatures through the middle of next week with highs returning to the 50s and 60s. We'll likely see another winter storm for the moutains by next Wednesday.

