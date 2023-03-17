Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans are now waiting longer to get car parts because of the growing number of catalytic converter thefts.

New data from CARFAX reveals that 100,000 more catalytic converters were stolen across the US in 2022 than the year before.

The top car in Colorado that thieves steal catalytic converters from are Toyota Prius'

"Because a hybrids engine doesn’t get as warm as a conventional engine. They actually have more of the precious metals in their catalytic converter than conventional cars," said Patrick Olsen, with CARFAX.

Prius is followed by Ford F-Series trucks and Honda CRVs. The thieves are after the precious metals and in Colorado catalytic converters became more valuable last year in Colorado. The state-mandated all devices repaired or replaced to meet California emission standards, which required more precious metals.

"Platinum and palladium are trading these days for 1,000 bucks an ounce, but rhodium is going for 10 thousand dollars an ounce," said Olsen.

In 2022, 543 cases of catalytic converter thefts were reported to the Colorado Springs police department with 620 converters stolen.

"If you can park in a garage that’s great, but don’t leave it for several days outside check in on it every so often and move it every so often. There’s no perfect way to keep it safe but there are certain things you can do to mitigate the risk," said Olsen.