Two suspects arrested and taken into custody after laying “booby traps”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two residents of Highlands Ranch are being arrested after setting alleged "booby traps" outside a front door causing injury to a person.

Friday, March 10, deputies responded to a citizen call stating someone had been injured by a possible "booby trap."

Deputies spoke with the victim who stated on Thursday, March 9, around 2:00 p.m. he went to the front door of one of the houses, where he heard and felt a loud “boom.”

When he looked down, he saw that a wire was caught around his lower leg and stated he started to feel pain in his ear, and his vision was affected.

Officers stated the victim then left the area and went to the hospital.

Wednesday, March 15, deputies issued a search warrant on a house on Ashburn Ct.

There, they noticed a device was in an area on the steps leading to the front door and another similar device was located on the steps at the back of the house.

Two individuals, Bryan Hill, 62, and Tracy Remington,54, were taken into custody and face charges including felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon.

Both suspects have a bond of $25,000 and the investigation is still open.

Douglas County Sherrif's Office