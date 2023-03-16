Pueblo woman thankful she’s alive after her home was hit in a drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman is struggling to feel safe after her home was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

On Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., Pueblo Police responded to the area of the 2400 block of Lake Ave. on reports of a shooting.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, an occupied trailer and a vehicle were hit in the shooting. While no one was injured, Tiffany Tiller said she was sitting on the front porch and had family inside when shots rang out.

"My anxiety's so bad," said Tiller. "I have not slept since it happened."

Inside the trailer were her husband and her aunt. According to court documents, the trailer was shot four times, with one bullet traveling through and through. Another home was also hit and that bullet ricochet into a wooden post.

Police arrested 20-year-old Fred Maisel, and 18-year-old Adam Ruiz after a short pursuit. They both face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

According to court documents, Maisel was identified as the driver. The affidavit states the "passenger in the vehicle was identified as Antonia Ruiz who goes by the name of Adam. It should be noted that Antonia goes by pronouns of he. Fred and Anontia were brought back to the Pueblo Police Department to be interviewed."

PUEBLO PD

According to court documents, police saw a black and silver handgun on the driver's floorboard. There was also a box of Blazer ammunition lying against the driver seat and the door opening.

In the affidavit, Ruiz told investigators that his brother had been threatening him and someone else. His brother shared his location with Ruiz "as an attempt to antagonize him." That's when Ruiz said he contacted his cousin, Maisel. The affidavit states Ruiz said he "came up with a plan to shoot at the house but told him to aim high so [his brother] wouldn't be hit." Maisel reportedly said, "let's do it."

According to the affidavit, Ruiz said Maisel was the shooter, but "admitted that this shooting was just as much as his fault as it is [Maisel's] fault."

When shown a picture of the gun found in the suspect vehicle, Ruiz identified it as Maisel's. The affidavit stated Ruiz identified himself as an 8-Ball crip but stated this shooting was not gang-related.

Maisel refused to speak with detectives.

According to the PPD, the number of drive-by shootings has increased in the city. In 2021, there were 147 drive-by shootings, in 2022, there were 197 drive-by shootings.

Both suspects were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.