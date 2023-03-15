Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:43 AM
Published 6:37 AM

Prescription cost bill advances in state house

KRDO

Denver, Colo. (KRDO) -- HB23-1227 passed through the Colorado House Health and Insurance Committee this week by a vote of nine-to-one.    

If passed, the bill would ensure follow-through on recently passed reforms that save people money. It would provide the division of insurance more direct oversight by requiring pharmacy benefit managers to register directly with the DOI.    

It would also give the commissioner the power to investigate and penalize PBMs for failing to comply with those cost-saving reforms.

Article Topic Follows: News

KRDO-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content