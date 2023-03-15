Prescription cost bill advances in state house

Denver, Colo. (KRDO) -- HB23-1227 passed through the Colorado House Health and Insurance Committee this week by a vote of nine-to-one.

If passed, the bill would ensure follow-through on recently passed reforms that save people money. It would provide the division of insurance more direct oversight by requiring pharmacy benefit managers to register directly with the DOI.

It would also give the commissioner the power to investigate and penalize PBMs for failing to comply with those cost-saving reforms.