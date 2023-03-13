Active violence training response courses to prepare residents in an emergency

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were nearly 650 mass shootings across the U.S. in 2022. Included in this count is of course the Club Q shooting right here in Colorado Springs.

In response to the shooting, a veteran-owned local security company called Pikes Peak Security partnered with a training program called AVERT to hold a safety course for businesses and employees in the area.

Pikes Peak Security founder Adrain Smith believes everyone should complete active violence training because you never know when you might be in a position to use it.

"If we can train half of the population on what to do, your buddy next to you can help you think," Smith said.

The goal of the active violence training program is to better prepare people to respond to emergency violent situations and better equip people with how to take life-saving action in an emergency.

The program teaches things such as trauma, first-aid, and tactics to escape, evade, or attack in an active violent situation.

"I wanna better prepare people," Smith said. "There's a lot of people that have no idea what to do in an act of violence."

The medical training goes over using a tourniquet and learning how to apply direct pressure correctly to plug a wound with gauze to stop bleeding.

"If there is a severe injury and a lot of bleeding, a bad wound, that direct pressure and control can help mitigate and stop the bleeding," Smith said. "That alone could help save a life. A person can bleed out in about 180 seconds."

The program also goes over how to defend yourself, including how to implement distractions, disarm an attacker, and situational awareness.

"People hear and see things on the news and social media," Smith said. "This actually teaches them what they can do."

The course is geared towards many industries and places of business where acts of violence occur. The instructors create a scenario-based environment for different industries, so the skills and themes taught will be applicable to all locations.

"We can gear it and tailor it to each organization and it helps people in their organizations understand, 'oh this can happen here'," Smith said. "Here's how we can do some reinforcement, and it gets people thinking about the situations they may encounter."

The course takes place on March 26, at 3 p.m., and is approximately 4-5 hours long. It costs $85 for anyone 18 years or older, but the company is giving away eight seats for free by nomination through March 14. Priority will be given to employees at bars and restaurants, retail, education, and health care. To nominate someone or sign up, call 719-434-7701 or visit the Pikes Peak Security website to send them an email.