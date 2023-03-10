These candidates have collected the most money in the Colorado Springs mayoral race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We're less than a month before the April 4 election, and the latest campaign finance filings show roughly $1.2 million has been poured into the race to be the next Mayor of Colorado Springs.

KRDO took a look at where we're taking a closer look at which candidates are collecting that money, and where it's coming from.

The mayoral race has 12 candidates, many of whom have taken out personal loans to fund their campaigns. But when you break down the numbers, three candidates have collected a lot more than the rest of the field: Sallie Clark, Yemi Mobolade, and Wayne Williams.

Both Clark and Williams have television attack ads going after them, claiming they are going to be influenced by developers.

Clark has collected the third most money in the race. Her biggest donor is the O'Neil Group, giving her $100,000 of the more than $300,000 she's collected. O'Neil is a private equity company, buying real estate in Colorado Springs. O'neil also gave $10,000 to candidate Loginos Gonzales.

Clark also has $60,000 in donations from Colorado Springs banker Ronald Johnson. Johnson owns Central Bancorp. Clark has $10,000 from developer La Plata Communities too.

Yemi Mobolade has the second most contributions. Thus far, there are no attack ads that we've seen against him. Mobolade has raised a little bit more than Clark, at about $320,000. Mobolade has a $25,000 donation from Connor Mccluskey, the CEO of tech company BombBomb. Mobolade has a lot of smaller donations as well.

Currently, an attack ad is running against leading fund receiver, city councilman Wayne Williams. The ad claims that if Williams were Mayor, a single donor could create a single developer monopoly.

Williams has raised significantly more money than any other candidate, with more than $500,000 in contributions. Some of that money was brought into the race from a previous campaign race.

Williams has the biggest donation in the field. He received $250,000 from the political action committee, Colorado Springs Forward. Williams also picked up a $50,000 donation from the Colorado Springs Housing and Building Association, as well as $20,000 from Schmidt Construction.

These numbers do not include personal contributions and loans. One candidate, Andrew Dalby has taken out $375,000 in loans.

And of course, all of this is happening before the possible (and likely) run-off election.