Colorado Springs general city municipal election ballots get mailed out Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City election officials mail out ballots Friday for the 2023 Colorado Springs general municipal election.

Only registered voters who live within Colorado Springs city limits are eligible to vote in this election.

On the ballot, there will be questions to vote for a new city mayor, three at-large city council seats, and one district council member.

The winning mayoral candidate must receive 50% or more of the vote to win. If that doesn't happen, there will be a run-off election on May 16.

There will be a question to extend the trails, open space, and parks sales and use tax. Resolution No. 03-23 will be on the back of the ballot, so election workers remind voters to turn the ballot over.

If you don't receive a ballot within one week, so by March 17, you're encouraged to call the city elections office at 719-385-5901 so they can get you a replacement.

Election workers say the most common mistakes people make when voting involves the envelope. They say to put your ballot in the provided envelope, sign the envelope, and then seal it.

"When you go to seal the ballot it's very clear, there's a big green arrow with a big box sign here," Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson said. "It's surprising how many people don't sign it. Also, remember to put the ballot in the envelope, sometimes we have that occur."

Eligible voters should have received a notice in the mail for the tax extension question with more information on it. But otherwise, voters are encouraged to do their own research on the candidates to decide who they want to vote for.

"We mailed out a tabor notice for the tax extension question and that should be arriving in everybody's homes," Johnson said. "We mailed it out last Friday. That's the only other information other than the ballot you will receive. We have a sample ballot and a lot of great information on our website. There are links to contact information for the candidates themselves."

All ballots must be received at the elections office or a drop box by April 4 at 7 p.m.

There are many different ways you can vote. You can mail it, bring it to the elections office in person, or drop it off at one of 26 drop box locations.

