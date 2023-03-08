‘We just want her back,’ Family remembers mother of two, killed in apparent murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a 20-year-old mother of two is grappling with her death after she was reportedly killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to investigators, Payshas Whatley was the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday at the Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes, off of Uintah Street on Gatehouse Circle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating her death as a murder, and the death of 22-year-old Enrique Palomera as a suicide. There are no other suspects in this shooting.

"She was a great person," said Dominick Thane, the father of Whatley's two daughters. "Always happy, always joyful. She walked in the room, she brought people together, she lit up the room. She was a good person."

Thane and Ellicya Simon, Whatley's sister-in-law, said Whatley was not dating Palomera and had only known him for a few months as she lived with him at the apartment building.

They said Whatley was looking for another place to live after her grandma, who she had been living with, was getting ready to move. That's when she met Palomera through a friend and decided to temporarily live with him.

"She just wanted somewhere safe to stay for the time being," explained Dominick. "She thought that she was going to have time to make things work, and he was a placeholder."

Investigators with CSPD, however, told KRDO Whatley and Palomera were dating at the time of the shooting. However, they can't determine what exact altercation led up to the tragedy Saturday.

"I don't know the specifics, whether she was trying to leave or not," said CSPD Public Information Officer Robert Tornabene. "But for whatever reason, the dispute became extremely violent.”

Tornabene said the police department will examine evidence like gun residue found on Palomera as part of their investigation and update the family with what they find.

Regardless, her loved ones are overwhelmed with the loss of Whatley and the dreams she will never be able to chase.

"She told me she wanted to become a nurse," said Thane. "And that she wanted to deliver babies."

Thane said Whatley's family plans to cremate her and spread her ashes on the top of Pikes Peak, a place he said they dreamed of visiting together but never got the chance to go.

"I want to spread her ashes toward the city," said Thane. "That way she looks over us."

The loved ones of Whatley have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and to provide some financial care for her two children.

