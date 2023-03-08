Police release names of victim in apparent murder-suicide in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released more information about an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead in Old Colorado City.

On Saturday, March 4, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Gatehouse Circle on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found the bodies of two adults.

Wednesday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office released the name of the victim, 20-year-old Payshas Whatley.

According to a GoFundMe, Whatley leaves behind two daughters, a three-year-old and a six-month-old.

Payshas Whatley, 22

According to investigators, her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner's office also released the name of the second deceased adult, 22-year-old Enrique Palomera. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

According to CSPD, the pair were dating at the time of this murder-suicide.

This is the third homicide in the City of Colorado Springs so far in 2023. At this time last year, 13 homicides had been investigated.

The loved ones of Whatley have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and to provide some financial care for her two children.

To help, click here.