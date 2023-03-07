13 Investigates helps Colorado Springs cancer survivor with vaccine mishap at CVS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After weeks of unanswered calls and emails from a vaccine mishap that left a cancer survivor's immunization records incorrect; the state has stepped in to resolve the issue. This resolution happened after 13 Investigates reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for answers.

Martha Regan has been cancer free for one year. Still, she's immunocompromised and needs to stay up to date on her vaccines. She's already gotten her COVID vaccine and needed her second

On Feb. 17, Regan and her husband went to the CVS store on Platte and Circle Dr. for her second pneumonia shot. After being told she'd have to wait an extra 30 minutes for her already scheduled appointment, Regan decided to leave.

Once she got home, she started to get concerning notifications from the store indicating that she got the vaccine. One of the notifications she received thanked her for coming to CVS, saying her vaccine had been administered.

Regan was also charged for the vaccine she never received. She began to worry that the confusion would prevent her from getting the shot in the future.

"I reached out to CVS and I spoke with the pharmacist, the pharmacist told me that it wasn't possible that it could not happen at his store," said Regan.

After two weeks of repeated calls to the local store with no answers. She was then told to contact the CVS corporate office. Regan did that via email and phone calls. Still, no response.

That's when Regan contacted 13 investigates. Our team learned CVS had incorrectly reported to the state that she had received the pneumonia vaccine.

13 Investigates reached out to the CDPHE on the issue and was told the department had resolved the issue and updated Regan's immunization records to reflect that she hadn't gotten the vaccine.

As for the bill, Regan told 13 Investigates Tuesday that the CVS store is giving her a refund.

CVS did not respond to 13 investigates' request for comment, but a store employee did apologize for the situation.