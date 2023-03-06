13 Investigates obtains video of PCSO deputy explaining why he fired at an unarmed man in a middle school parking lot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has obtained never before seen video from the CIT (Critical Incident Team) investigation that followed a deputy-involved shooting on February 22, 2022, at Liberty International School. In the video, deputy Charles McWhorter told investigating officers that he feared for his life when he engaged in a physical struggle with Richard Ward.

Deputy McWhorter fired three shots from point-blank range into Ward in the school parking lot. McWhorter explained that he was called to the scene as "cover" for another deputy. However, he arrived on scene first to reports of a male trying to break into cars.

When he arrived he located Ward in the back seat of a white Lexus. He begins to converse with Ward, asking him if he was under the influence or had any weapons on him. When Ward told McWorter that he had a pocket knife on him, the deputy explains why he felt it was necessary to pull him from the car.

"He grabs his jacket and pulls his hand in there like someone would if they were to be carrying a weapon in there," McWhorter told the detectives. "As soon as he did that, I tried to grab his arm to prevent him from coming out with something."

McWorter claims he pulled Ward from the vehicle in an effort to "get him into cuffs" and "pat him down" to ensure that he wasn't a threat to anyone else. After Ward was removed from the car, deputy McWorter told detectives that the "fight was on."

McWorter, who had been employed by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for eight years, told detectives that he felt pain in his neck while struggling on the ground with Ward. He claims that he believed he was fighting with Ward alone because he "didn't see or hear my partner."

After struggling with Ward, the deputy said felt like something was being messed with on his gun side. He said because of his police training, he had to make sure his gun was secure. At that point, he said Ward "head-butted me in the nose," which he says caused his eyes to water and he started to "see stars."

13 Investigates obtained pictures of McWhorter's injuries through a records request:

McWorter told detectives he was in fear that Ward was going to grab his gun or "knock me unconscious," or that his neck was going to give out on him. McWorter had returned from medical leave one week before the deputy-involved shooting after undergoing surgery, he explained to detectives.

At this point, he tells detectives that he felt he needed to "stop the threat" that was in front of him. He said he believed he only fired two bullets from his pistol into Ward but said that he wasn't entirely sure.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office ruled the shooting justified after their investigators reviewed the entire nearly two-hour-long interview with McWorter and his partner, deputy Gonzales. They also conducted interviews with several people on scene that day, including a parent of a child at the middle school.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office told 13 Investigates they cannot comment on the CIT investigation because of "ongoing litigation."

