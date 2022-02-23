Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Pueblo West middle school identified

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the identity of the suspect who died during an officer-involved shooting with deputies outside a Pueblo West middle school.

Tuesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a suspicious person at Liberty Point Int. School. When deputies tried engaging the suspect, Chief Dave Lucero said the man tried disarming one of the deputies.

At that point, the sheriff's office says shots were fired.

The coroner's office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Richard Ward.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident team is investigating this incident.