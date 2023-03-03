CSFD fights commercial building fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire Friday night.
Flames could be seen engulfing a commercial building, located at 2540 South Academy, which is near Astrozon Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO for further details.
