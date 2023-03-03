Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 8:31 PM

CSFD fights commercial building fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire Friday night.

S. Academy business fire (Carrie Visentin)

Flames could be seen engulfing a commercial building, located at 2540 South Academy, which is near Astrozon Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO for further details.

S. Academy business fire (Carrie Visentin)
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Heather Skold

Heather is the evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Heather here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content