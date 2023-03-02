Parents and students protest outside Woodland Park Middle School over move of sixth-grade

Woodland Park, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, parents and students in Woodland Park protested a decision to move sixth-graders to the elementary schools. This outcry comes one day after nearly 30 teachers called out sick in protest.

"I’m an alumnus. My whole family has gone through this district. Some of the things they’re taking away from our children have been traditions for at least 20 years," said Stephanie Merl, a parent.

Stephanie attended the protest outside of the middle school with her daughter.

"We don’t feel heard. We don’t feel like it’s transparent. We don’t even know how they come to these conclusions," said Stephanie.

"There’s a bunch of people who are planning on doing sports, clubs all those different things and now they probably won’t get those because our elementary schools aren't big enough," added Phoebe Merl, a sixth-grader at Woodland Park.

The dozens at the protest also expressed support for the teachers who are concerned about what this shift means for their jobs.

"I know the people in our buildings, and they are amazing, and they have kids in their hearts, and I’m here to support them," said Khurshid Rogers, a Woodland Park parent.

"I hope the teachers feel heard. I hope their expertise and their education and their credentials are respected," said Paige Graham, a Woodland Park parent.

School board president David Rusterholtz said the district has seen declining enrollment since 2012. Five of the district's schools are only half full of students, but the district's newest school, Merit Academy, which shares a building with the middle school keeps growing.

Rusterholtz told KRDO over the phone, “We need to be fiscally responsible, we need to do what’s best for the kids, and best for the parents for what they want for their children. We’re trying to take that into account.”

The school vice president David Illingworth refutes claims that the district wasn't transparent about the process.

"There was a survey sent out to parents. This had been consulted with our various school leaders, and principals. There was a feasibility survey done by a third party that was hired by the previous superintendent that was done last year, and it was discussed as part of moving Merit Academy into the middle school," said Illingworth.

In a statement, interim superintendent Ken Witt said the middle school shift is the best educational outcome for students. He claims the opinions of the protesters don't reflect the sentiment of the community.