Controversy over Woodland Park School District moving sixth grade to elementary schools

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Woodland Park School District announced it was relocating sixth-grade to from middle schools to elementary schools, making the three schools PK-6.

According to a press release, this was made "after careful consideration" and is a "strategic decision to optimize its facilities and enhance academic performance."

The press release goes on to say, "staying in elementary school for 6th grade allows students to focus on their academic and personal growth without feeling as much social pressure. Finally, as the oldest students in the school, they will have opportunities to take on leadership roles. This can be a rewarding experience that helps students to develop important skills like empathy, communication, and responsibility."

Not everyone in the district is happy with this decision.

A group called Support Woodland Park Schools alleges the move was done without consulting parents or teachers. The group is now calling on parents and members of the community to protest outside the middle school Thursday to show support for teachers.

According to the group, the majority of staff - more than 29 people - called out sick Wednesday.

The district confirmed some WPMS employees did call out sick in protest. District officials said this "disrupted our students' learning environment" and that it's "unconscionable that some would target Woodland Park families to elevate adult angst at the expense of our student's classroom learning."