United Way 211 information line adds Spanish speaking services to the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way is working on making its resources more accessible to Spanish speakers in the Pikes Peak region.

According to officials, United Way hired three new Spanish-speaking navigators at 211 following a significant increase in calls from Spanish speakers. Currently, the organization receives anywhere from 75 to 100 calls in Spanish a month.

People who call the line can find help with rent, finding a food pantry, or paying utility bills.

Among those seeking help are migrants who have traveled from Latin America and now are looking for resources.

“Some people come from tropical places where they’ve never seen the snow so their clothing is light, they don’t own a coat so they need to have all that information," said Aida Santilla with 211. “Our population, the Latino population is growing not just in San Luis valley but here in Colorado Springs and other cities and towns in Colorado, so it is important that the people know that there are services assistance in their own language.”

211 also offers services in more than 150 different languages.

United Way is now working on hiring even more bilingual Spanish-speaking translators to be part of their team.

More information on United Way can be found here.