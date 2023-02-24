Colorado Springs Salvation Army desperate for food as donations reach critically low numbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is in urgent need of canned goods. The organization said it's reached a critically low number of donations at a time when it's needed most.

According to officials with the organization, the food supply hasn't dwindled this low in the last seven years. This shortage comes as the SNAP benefit reduction is about to go into effect for some families.

In December 2020, both state and federal governments raised the allotments for SNAP benefits to the maximum. Now, individuals will receive 90 dollars less in benefits, and families of four need to prepare for 360 dollars less a month.

"Honestly, we just can't keep up. We just can't get enough food to put on the shelves and stock the shelves," said Jeane Turner, Communications Manager at the Salvation Army.

Right now, they are desperate for canned goods and all other non-perishable foods. In January, the Colorado Springs Salvation Army gave away 1,400 bags full of food. It typically serves anywhere from 30 to 40 families a week. But now, it's only able to give food to families once a week.

A lack of volunteers is also forcing the Salvation Army to potentially reconsider how they give out food.

The organization asks anyone who can help in any way to please drop off nonperishable foods or make monetary donations by going online.

To learn how to volunteer, click here.