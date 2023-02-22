School threats across Colorado: How authorities responded across the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security are now looking into the wave of disruptive school threats across the state Wednesday. 16 different schools across Colorado went on lockdown for either a fake mass shooting threat or a bomb threat.

From Estes Park to Denver, and all the way down to the southwest corner of the state in Durango, parents were on high alert, as middle schools and high schools appeared to be the main target of the swatting calls.

One of the first calls came into Boulder High School at approximately 8:30 Wed. morning. According to Boulder police, a man called saying he was armed and was shooting outside of Boulder High School. The calls just kept coming throughout the day with, Alamosa, Brighton, Cañon City, and many other school districts going into lockdown. Boulder police say that threats like these are not taken lightly, especially after the number of tragic mass shootings in Colorado.

"You know this is the scariest kind of 9-1-1 call you can get, especially when you look across the country and see how many of these shootings are occurring, a very scary call, " said Boulder Chief Police, Maris Herold. "Very scary for parents involved and the community involved and the community at large. I just can't imagine seeing police go door to door."

Several of the schools across Colorado continued with their normal routine after the shooting and bomb threats were dismissed. However, others allowed students to leave for a mental health day. Colorado's Department of Emergency Management says they are also continuing to monitor threats at schools across the state, they say at this time. None have been determined to be credible.