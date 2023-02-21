South Academy road reconstruction project begins, concerning local businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 2-year roadwork project is now underway to upgrade 2 parts of South Academy Blvd. that are seeing crumbling infrastructure and poor damage.

"I think overall it'll be good because Academy needs some work," Mary Perryman said who frequents South Academy. "It's got some big holes everywhere. So it's needed. When you're driving and they have a lot of backup when we get a bad rain and it covers the streets."

The first segment will be a mile between Bijou St. and Airport Rd. just south of the Citadel Mall.

The last phase will be 2.5 miles between Fountain Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr.

Mary Perryman takes South Academy multiple days a week to bring her kids to a daycare, and is concerned about the congestion's impacts.

"We're gonna have to find an alternate route because if not we're gonna be extremely late," Perryman said.

To read more about the specifics of the project, see KRDO's Feb. 14 story.