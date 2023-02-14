Stretches of South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs slated for first major renovation since 1969 opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Work begins next week on a two-year project to upgrade two stretches of South Academy Boulevard plagued by crumbling infrastructure and poor drainage.

The $59 million project has been in the planning stages since 2011 and will focus on providing new pavement, curbs and gutters and improve drainage to eliminate flooding and water pooling on the road, and offer better pedestrian access.

Officials said that the first segment will be between Bijou Street and Airport Road, just south of Citadel Mall; the last phase will be between Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

A new multi-use path will built on one side of the project to allow better access for pedestrians, bicycles and other non-motorized forms of travel.

Part of the project involves Colorado Springs Utilities relocating water and sewer lines in the area, as well as replacing manhole covers, inlets and drainage pipe.

Officials believe that the project -- scheduled for completion in 2025 -- represents the first major upgrade for South Academy since it opened in 1969.

A public open house about the project will be held Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Sand Creek Library; citizens can learn more about the project and ask questions.

Another segment of South Academy -- from Interstate 25 east to Bradley Road -- also will be improved as part of a series of projects designed to improve traffic flow and safety around local military installations.