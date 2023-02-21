Plans underway to honor beloved Pueblo couple with commemorative bench along riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Plans are underway to honor a special couple in Pueblo who left their mark on school children and the community alike.

Judy and Bob Talbot recently passed away, just months apart, after a lifetime together.

Judy was a school teacher in District 60 who made a huge impact at South Park Elementary and Happy Land Preschool.

Bob was an Army veteran who worked as a school bus driver after retiring from a long career at Sears.

Both were avid volunteers and loved spreading their faith through their works at Pueblo Christian Center and Family Worship Center.

The idea to create a commemorative park bench along the riverwalk was one of Bob's final wishes.

The gofundme for the bench can be found here.