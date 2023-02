COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man robbed a business with a handgun on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said it happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Drennan Road.

A male entered the business armed with a handgun and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash, CSPD said.

Police are investigating.