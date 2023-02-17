State High School Wrestling quarterfinal action

We are through the quarterfinal rounds at the State High School Wrestling tournament and in the afternoon session it was Class 4A and 5A boys.

Pueblo East, the defending state champs, say they're not defending anything they're here for more. LJ Herburger would win by technical fall at 106 pounds, and two time defending champ Weston Dalton would win his 150 pound quarterfinal match, as he won in a blink of an eye pinning Palmer Ridge's Max Horton in sixteen seconds, “Last round I didn’t got out and get a pin like I wanted to so I just knew I had to go out and take care of business. Get my shots going just start out strong,” says Dalton.

Sticking with Pueblo schools. Pueblo County only qualified eight for state, but they say they have a few X factors. Wyatt Faris would beat Elias Garcia of Littleton by major decision.

At 126 pounds Mesa Ridge's Frankie Gallegos defeats Pueblo County's Thomas Velasquez by a decision of seven to five. But Boden White would get County back in the win column in the 138 pound weight class, as he pinned Hayden Haase of Windsor. He is excited for the semi-finals, “It’s an awesome feeling since I lost last year in the quarterfinals and this being my senior year you know, but I’m not done yet so,” says White.

Sophomore Wes Coddington of Vista Ridge is on to the semifinals after winning by decision over Andre Cruz of Coronado. His teammate Solomon Arnds would win his 175 pound match against Cruz Martinez of Pueblo South right before the second round ended, “Feels pretty good. You know I kind of expected it you know. I’ve been putting in some work, but it’s not over till it’s over. One match at a time I’m just gonna keep going until I get into the finals you know,” says Arnds.

In Class 5A at 113 pounds Pine Creek's Sir Isreal Pulido would win by decision by a score of six to four. Across the mat his teammate Elijah Banks defeated Alijah Gabaldon to advance to the semifinals.