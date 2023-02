TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds with temps in the twenties overnight.

SATURDAY: Westerly flow will being a bit more clouds to the region with warm temps in the 40's to near 50° and 20's and 30's for the high country.

SUNDAY: Slightly cooler with highs in the 30's and 40's with partly sunny skies

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather returns to region mid-week with a slight chance for snow for higher terrain areas and cooler temps for the rest of the region.