Colorado to test for elevated levels of lead inside state schools and child care centers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working to make drinking water safer for kids by testing for elevated levels of lead inside schools, daycares, and child care centers.

This comes after HB22-1358 passed in 2022 designed to reduce the amount of lead consumption. There are more than 45,000 eligible facilities across Colorado that could be required to test.

According to the CDPHE, the testing is at no cost to the centers participating in the program. There are currently 900 child care programs and 870 schools enrolled in the Test & Fix Water for Kids program.

The bill includes funding for the testing as well as to replace or fix pipes and faucets if needed. Schools, child care centers, and providers can log into the state's public health website and follow the instructions there.

The first step for schools and child care providers is to go to the Test & Fix Water for Kids website and enroll in the program.

The state's website has instructions that include step-by-step details as to how people can manually test for lead. So far, the state of Colorado has gotten 4,000 results back with some of those already showing higher levels of lead. The CDPHE said that could be due to a lack of use during the pandemic.

“Children are more vulnerable to the effects of lead, so it’s important that we know and can prevent any exposure from lead in the places where you know they go to school and play and spend most of their time,” said CPHE's Program Manager, Margaret Talbott.

Schools and daycares will need to test their water levels for lead by May 31 of this year.

For more information on water levels, you can visit this website.