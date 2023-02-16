Skip to Content
Colorado Springs man charged in connection to first fatal crash in city of 2023

Jan. 20, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a 61-year-old man faces charges related to a fatal crash that happened in January.

On Jan. 20, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Rangewood Dr. According to police, the crash involved five vehicles.

CSPD said a pickup truck driving north on Austin Bluffs Pkwy. hit multiple vehicles stopped at a traffic light northbound at Rangewood Dr. Three drivers were taken to nearby hospitals. One of the drivers succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital.

According to CSPD, Steven Rowland was charged with Careless Driving, resulting in death, a misdemeanor.

This was the first fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2023.

