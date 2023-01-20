Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Dr.
CSFD says that there are trapped parties they are working to extract.
This is a developing story.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Austin Bluffs/Rangewood Dr for a traffic accident with trapped parties. Engine 15 is reporting multiple vehicles involved. Be aware of multiple crews responding into the area #trappedAccident— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2023
The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed Austin Bluffs Py from Templeton Gap Rd to Rangewood.
CSPD is asking drivers to use alternate routes.