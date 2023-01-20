Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Dr.

CSFD says that there are trapped parties they are working to extract.

This is a developing story.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed Austin Bluffs Py from Templeton Gap Rd to Rangewood.

CSPD is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

