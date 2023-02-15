Skip to Content
Colorado Springs father and sons help neighbors dig out on a snowy day

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs family helped residents clear their driveways during Wednesday's winter storm.

Zachary Head is the father of seven-year-old Dominic and nine-year-old Malikah. He said helping folks during times like these will ideally not only help build their work ethic but also show them the importance of lending a hand to others when it's most needed.

The boys and their father started their day of good deeds at 6 a.m. Wednesday

"My favorite part is that I get to help the community and get out of the house for once," Malikah said.

"We are doing good," Dominic said.

That's what it's all about for these boys.

"So far I like it, it's just teaching them. That's my goal in life, teaching them to be successful," Zachary Head said.

Andrea Herrera

