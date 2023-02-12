Comfortable Sunday, potential high impact midweek storm

SUNDAY: A rinse and repeat forecast is in store with slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s. Get outside and take advantage of these quiet conditions because BIG changes are coming.

EXTENDED: Two storms are expected this week. The first arrives overnight Sunday, with snow spreading across the San Juan Mountains, where a general five to ten inches are expected. A quick burst of snow is possible along the I-25 corridor, with little to no accumulations expected.

MIDWEEK STORM: By the middle of the week, we're tracking a more sizable storm with the potential for major widespread impacts and subzero wind chills. This system is still a few thousand miles away, and is expected to move onshore by Sunday PM. We'll keep tracking this throughout the weekend and keep you updated on timing and potential snow totals.