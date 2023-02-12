Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:32 AM

Comfortable Sunday, potential high impact midweek storm

Potential high impact storm

SUNDAY: A rinse and repeat forecast is in store with slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s. Get outside and take advantage of these quiet conditions because BIG changes are coming.

EXTENDED: Two storms are expected this week. The first arrives overnight Sunday, with snow spreading across the San Juan Mountains, where a general five to ten inches are expected. A quick burst of snow is possible along the I-25 corridor, with little to no accumulations expected.

MIDWEEK STORM: By the middle of the week, we're tracking a more sizable storm with the potential for major widespread impacts and subzero wind chills. This system is still a few thousand miles away, and is expected to move onshore by Sunday PM. We'll keep tracking this throughout the weekend and keep you updated on timing and potential snow totals.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content